Cecily Strong and host RuPaul during the promos in Studio 8H for “Saturday Night Live”. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

RuPaul given Pete Davidson The drag queen treatment on Saturday, February 8, following Saturday Night Live. Read on for highlights from the show.

Pete Davidson over the years

kingship

RuPaul tried to find the next generation of drag in Davidson’s recurring character Chad. The comedian appeared in his underwear when the reality star completed his figure. Then he subjected Davidson to an astonishing transformation.

come back

Justin Bieber – with a new mustache – began his time as a musical guest with a dance when he sang “Yummy”. Quavo Then he joined the singer for “Intentions”, his second performance of the night.

“Saturday Night Live” stars who landed A-List romances: photos

Another Scarlett

Chloe Fineman embodied some of her favorite Oscar-nominated appearances of the year. Her repertoire included Scarlett Johansson in marriage history. “Do you feel at home, Colin?” She asked while the actress’s fiancee Colin Jost, blushed behind the “Weekend Update” desk.

Story time

RuPaul went to a library to “read” with children, but he used the drag meaning of the term rather than the traditional one. He then cast shadows on several children’s book characters while the parents watched enthusiastically.

Almost in-laws

Davidson and Larry David appeared openly together in the cold as a Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer and Bernie Sanders, respectively. The actor had previously dated the daughter of the star “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Cazzie David from 2016 to 2018.

The funniest SNL moments of the stars

take a stand

Cecily Strong and RuPaul played colleagues who stood up for a colleague after their boss threatened to split the check evenly for dinner, although it did Heidi GardnerDidn’t drink wine. Not only did they lock the restaurant doors to settle the dispute, they also reminded everyone that Gardner’s character had nothing in their lives.

Continue to play

Two families faced each other at a game of high stakes charades, but one of the broods didn’t understand the rules, which caused a lot of confusion and laughter.

Ru is alive

RuPaul started the evening with an inspiring monologue. After joking about sharing a revised version of his New York drag experience, he released a few words of wisdom, including “Get the money ahead” and “Don’t take life too seriously.”

Saturday night live broadcasts on ABC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Listen to Spotify to learn more about your favorite shows and the latest TV news!

