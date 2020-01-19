advertisement

Becomes noble

RuPaul has a new song about London and it’s called … London

RuPaul in front of ‘Big, Big Ben’. Original pictures: Shutterstock

Can we start by loving RuPaul? Anyone who has done so much for the LGBTQ world – and who can come up with stinging zingers like “imitating Beyonce is not your fate, child” – is a winner in our book.

You’re a winner, Baby happens to be the name of Rus’ latest album – though his hymn to life in the English capital might have difficulty receiving awards due to the painfully obvious tourist attractions and endless cups of Rosy Lee. On the one hand it says “London” – the first indication that in the eighth season of Drag Race about as much ingenuity went into this song as in Robbie Turner’s Cowardly Lion outfit.

London is a turbulent trance track from the 90s that contains so much vocoder that it could do serious damage to Cher. But these are secondary problems behind the lyrics. With every twist, the words after London T-Swizzles naive Paean from 2019 to Rugger Bois from Highgate sound like the fantastic thoughts of William Blake.

“Who says you can’t have everything if that’s your cup of tea?” Ru wonders, in a sunny highland soundbite, you’d expect to be cranked out by Boris Johnson. “Big, Big Ben and the London Eye watch over me,” continues Ru, who apparently googled “London” and wrote about the first two pictures that appear at the top of the page. He becomes more ambitious … and fails miserably: “From Brixton down to Wem-ber-ley …”. This is from Brixton Down to Wembley. Has anyone contracted Fergie for geographic accuracy?

From here, London basically merges into an over-produced football chant of “We’re going to take the underground-un-un-underground. Take the underground-un-underground …” on this one You get the point … oh god this is a breeder, isn’t it? I will sing “Underground Un-Un-Underground” every time I join Oval, won’t I? It’s Hey Sis, it’s Christmas, isn’t it? TfL will take this up as it is not its new official anthem. Ru did it again, right? This song is a cast iron masterpiece set with diamonds, isn’t it?

And with that we move away.

