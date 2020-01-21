advertisement

Runner dies after a heart attack during the Chevron Houston Marathon

A 74-year-old runner died Sunday after a heart attack during the Chevron Houston Marathon, according to spokeswoman Muffy King.

The man, who was not identified, reached mile 16 when he had the heart attack, King said. He was taken that day to a hospital in the area, where he was declared dead.

“On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we want to express our sincere condolences and support to their families, friends, and running communities,” said King.

Another male runner, 50, suffered a heart attack after finishing the race, but he is expected to recover in a hospital, she said.

This is the fourth death in the 48-year history of the marathon, King said. A runner died during a race in the 90s, as well as in 2005 and 2017, she said. All deaths were heart-related, she said.

