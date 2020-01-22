Rumors about football from the media

advertisement

What the newspapers say

Manchester United takes the lead Bruno Fernandes has come a step closer, with the Daily Mirror report the midfielder will go to Old Trafford at the end of next week after a breakthrough in conversations with Sporting.

The side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would also like to bring in the prospect of Birmingham Jew Bellingham and have made a £ 30 million bid for the 16-year-old, the sun says.

The MLS side established by David Beckham is looking for Manchester City for their selection frameworks, with Inter Miami contacting Sergio Aguero and David Silva about possible movements, reports the sun.

advertisement

Xherdan Shaqiri could be on its way to Anfield’s exit, but the side of Jurgen Klopp wants at least £ 25m for the winger and will not let the 28-year-old on loan this month, says the Liverpool Echo. Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool would be the club (Adam Davy / PA)

Tottenham could be thwarted in their attempts to bring in Islam Slimani above the January transfer window, as Leicester cannot remind him of a loan in Monaco, reports the Leicester Mercury.

Overview of social media

Man Utd ‘make transfer approach’ for £ 30m AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatekhttps: //t.co/c0PtRzJlYi pic.twitter.com/x4ftgyPWWf

– Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 22, 2020

Mbappe to @realmadriden?

They want him.

But he says he will continue to focus on @PSG_English until the end of the season

Pshttps: //t.co/zNzmdU8aad pic.twitter.com/fPupd7roy5

– MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 22, 2020

Players to watch

Rodrigo Moreno: The Valencia striker has caught the eye of Barcelona, ​​but the LaLiga side wants £ 51 million for the 28-year-old, Marca reports.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Barcelona has been associated with a movement for the Arsenal man to strengthen their firepower, the Daily Star says.

🔟

This is how @ Aubameyang7 registered his 10th goal of the 2019/20 @ PremierLeague season #NORARS pic.twitter.com/RQI3f4Z60N

– Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 1, 2019

Bertrand Traore: Bournemouth could take a step ahead of the former Chelsea man, the Daily Mail reports, while Leicester and West Ham could also be interested in the Burkina Faso international, Foot Mercato says.

advertisement