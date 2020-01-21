Rumors about football from the media

advertisement

What the newspapers say

Despite much interest from Chelsea and Tottenham, Wilfried Zaha is pleased to see Crystal Palace in the coming months, while the two Premier League rivals are refusing to match the £ 80 million appreciation for its services. The Daily Mail reports that the 27-year-old attacker is not prepared to force a move in the January transfer window and will instead wait until the summer.

In demand Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen may be about to make a huge international move with Sky in Italy, reporting that Inter Milan has made a £ 11 million offer for the 27-year-old. Although Eriksen has made clear his intention to leave the club, Spurs is reportedly looking for a better deal for the Denmark international. Victor Moses could be on his way to Inter Milan (Nick Potts / PA)

Sky Sports Italy stays with Inter Milan and says the club has signed a loan agreement for Chelsea Winger Victor Moses. Inter is supposed to have made a specific request for the 29-year-old – currently on loan from Fenerbahce – because of his history with manager Antonio Conte.

Tottenham prepares for a move for the defender of Sheffield United Jack O’Connell, according to the Daily Star. The 25-year-old is impressive for the Blades after their promotion to the top flight and is said to be seen by Spurs as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen. )

The Telegraph says the Newcastle transfer offer for Hull is being forwarded Jarrod Bowen may run the risk of falling with the champion club that refuses to give in to their £ 20 million plus appreciation of the 23-year-old. The magpies are said to be only willing to pay £ 12 million in advance for Bowen and can move their interest elsewhere if a deal cannot be concluded quickly.

Overview of social media

Players to watch

Scott Banks: Football.London says Crystal Palace expects to sign the 18-year-old Dundee United winger in the coming days.

Valentino Lazaro: Newcastle is confident to close a deal for the 23-year-old Inter Milan winger, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Oriol Romeu: The Southern Daily Echo reports that the Spanish side Celta Vigo and Southampton are engaged in a battle for the midfielder of the Saints.

