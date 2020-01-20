Rumors about football from the media

advertisement

What the newspapers say

Speculation about the future of the attacker Tottenham Christian Eriksen continues, with the Daily Mail report that Inter Milan wants to bring the Denmark international in time for their game next Sunday. Eriksen, 27, has been in the books at Spurs since 2013.

Stick to Spurs, and the Daily Telegraph reports that Jose Mourinho’s side is interested in being one step ahead Islam Slimani. The 31-year-old is currently on loan to Ligue 1 in Monaco from Leicester and has scored seven times this season in 13 league games. Could Bruno Fernandes be a Manchester United player by the time the transfer window closes? (Mike Egerton / PA)

Manchester United takes the lead Bruno Fernandes seems to have crashed, but the 25-year-old has told Sporting Lisbon that he is desperate to leave for Old Trafford, reports the Daily Mail.

Leicester and Aston Villa will fight for the signature of forward Serhou Guirassy, reports the Daily Mail. Guirassy is a youth international for France and currently plays for Amiens.

Players to watch

Bruno Guimaraes: Arsenal will have to fight against Lyon for the signature of the defending midfielder of Athletico Paranaense, reports L’quipe.

Edinson Cavani: Atletico Madrid has made a bid of £ 8.5 million for PSG and Uruguay striker, says L’Equipe.

