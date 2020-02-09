For those of you who hope that the Detroit lions somehow have a chance to write the Ohio State EDGE Chase Young, this rumor is for you!

Embed from Getty Images

– Publicity –

According to a recent tweet from Dan Sileo, the Miami Dolphins, who currently has No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is working on an exchange with the Washington Redskins, who has choice # 2 in the project.

– Publicity –

So what does this mean for Lions?

Well, if this rumor comes true, what it could very well do if Tua Tagovailoa turns out to be in good health, the Dolphins would select him at No. 2, leaving Chase Young sitting there for the Lions to catch him.

Now let’s be clear on something. First of all, Sileo having not provided a source, we do not know exactly where this information comes from. Second, there is a LONG time before the NFL draft, which means there is plenty of time for things to change.

That being said, if this scenario materializes, would you be happy for the Lions to land Chase Young, or would you prefer that they negotiate to acquire more project capital?

– Publicity –