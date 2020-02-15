After the BJP’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, the party’s unity in West Bengal began to rumble over the political line leading up to the 2021 assembly election.

BJP President Dilip Ghosh’s statements last month that justified the murder of people by the police in the United States, Assam and Karnataka during the recent protests against the Citizenship Act (Amendment) had also been within the party Criticism. BJP ideologist and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta said the party needs to develop alternative guidelines for the 2021 election.

“The biggest problem in our opinion is the misregistration of the TMC and what Mamata Banerjee has been doing for the past ten years. We also have to tell people what alternatives we have for them, ”said Dasgupta. He was one of the leaders who expressed his rejection of Mr. Ghosh’s statements a month ago.

Chandra Kumar Bose, Vice President of BJP in Bengal, expressed his support for Mr. Dasgupta and said on social media: “BJP4India must have a BengalCentric strategy for WB. A roadmap that says that development plans have to be projected (sic). “

“Bengali strategy to reach people with development projects. @ BJP4Bengal would change the political scenario and promote positive politics, ”said Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandnephew.

He added that there is no room for violence in politics. “People in West Bengal will not accept this policy if you say we will open or kill the fire,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bengali BJP president said that the party’s central leadership would decide the party’s strategy for the elections. However, Mr Ghosh, who expressed his support for the NRC and had said several times that the NRC should be implemented in the state, blamed the other parties for the “divisions”.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include:

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile-friendly version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Switch between articles smoothly as our pages load immediately.

dashboard

A one-stop shop to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for messages.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad, and print mobile applications. Our plans improve your reading experience.