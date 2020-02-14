With approximately 1,700 students, Hutt Valley High School is one of the largest secondary schools in the Wellington region. Last year, however, the school was barely able to find enough players for three rugby teams.

New Zealand rugby numbers show a decline in 1940 registered youth players between 2009 and 2019 from 37,372 to 35,432. The relatively modest decline has made reality difficult for some schools.

Hutt High’s deputy director and rugby convener Tim Fox said the future looks tough for rugby. When he arrived at school nine years ago, there were five teams.

One of the largest schools in the Wellington region, Hutt Valley High School, was only able to set up three teams last season.

Rugby now competed against a number of sports that were historically less popular or unavailable. The national sport had lost ground to basketball and futsal.

“You used to play either rugby or soccer in winter.”

Steve Lancaster New Zealand rugby director of participation and development said young people had dropped out of rugby as they became increasingly interested in other recreational activities, relationships, and educational goals.

Last season, about 50 rugby players were registered at Hutt High, out of 1,000 students who did sports.

Fox said that co-educational schools also lose players in schools that have focused on rugby programs.

Naenae College is another school whose rugby program has been influenced by the lure of sportier schools.

The growing popularity in the female game was a factor in the growth in player numbers last year, which broke a long-lasting downward trend in rugby player numbers.

“Competitive schools and rugby winning have become attractive to some rugby aspirants, and this has affected player numbers in schools of less interest,” said principal Nic Richards.

Richards said a drop in the team’s under 65kg in the ninth year had an impact on the higher classes, based on the players getting through the system.

The school had to withdraw its first XV from the competition last season because it could not consistently build a squad. Some of his players continued to play on the Hutt High team.

Rugby is declining with secondary school students across the country. Troy Brooks, 17 (right), says many of his friends have given up the game.

It is unclear how schools with larger rugby programs are doing. The traditional local rugby powerhouses Wellington College and St. Patrick’s Silverstream could not be reached for comment.

Hutt High First XV hooker Troy Brooks, 17, has been playing rugby since he was four.

“I just love the game – coming out with the boys on a Saturday. It’s fun.”

While enjoying the physical side of rugby, he said that many of his friends had given up on the game because there were so few teams left to play on.

The smaller pool of players meant that they were automatically moved to heavier or more competitive classes where they didn’t feel they could keep up. Most had switched to other sports like basketball.

What is being done?

The New Zealand Secondary School Sports Council census data shows that 28,607 rugby union players decreased to 24,731 in 2019 in 2009.

Basketball overtook rugby as the second most popular sport in New Zealand secondary schools in 2018.

Steve Lancaster, head of New Zealand rugby participation and development, said the falling participation rate had been a problem for several years, but believed the game numbers were still healthy.

The participation of teenage boys had declined from the previous year, but the growth of the girls’ game had contributed to an overall increase in player numbers last year.

Rugby was not the only one to drop teenage participation, and the union was exploring ways to attract and retain players through secondary school.

Young people were difficult to pin down as they increasingly pursued other leisure activities, relationships, and educational goals.

He said the union is trying to capitalize on the growing popularity of rugby sevens. The advantage of the shorter format meant that players only had to commit themselves to weekend tournaments and not to an entire season.

There was also more engagement as the players got more touches of the ball.

Rip rugby, a non-contact form of the game that was previously used at younger levels, has also been tested on teenagers to address concerns about the risk of injury.

A report on rugby in secondary schools published last year showed the desire for a college rugby governing body. The union had meanwhile established a position as a rugby manager for secondary schools, the only focus of which was developing the game in schools.