Rugby is getting ready to share millions

According to one of the largest players’ agents in the country, the first € 1 million rugby player could arrive in the next 18 months.

And Japan, hosting last year’s Rugby World Cup, could become a lucrative destination for some of the island’s biggest names.

Those are just two of the trends predicted by Niall Woods, the former winger of Ireland, who leads agency Navy Blue Sports.

With the names of Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter and Caelan Doris in his books, he will be involved in discussions at the top of the game, and he believes that CVC’s investment in the Guinness PRO14 will receive more money into the elite player’s bank accounts.

CVC, a private equity company with participations in the English Premiership and Formula 1, buys 27% of Celtic Rugby DAC – the company that runs the PRO14 – for € 140 million, of which € 40 million is on its way to the IRFU.

“Clubs in England are not sure what they will do with their windfall, and the CVC money will come in here too, so everyone is currently hedging – players, agents, clubs, unions … it’s a funny time for the market.

“It is exciting in one way to see how things will turn out over the next 12-18 months. Wages are generally rising, not very much, but I think the top players will rise more.

“The top players can crawl up to a million a year.

“Those top players, in general, are the ones who will take the most, and enjoy the most rises, the middle layer – guys who play a lot of PRO14 and some in England – good pros, they’ll be the most squeezed. “

Johnny Sexton is said to be the best-paid player with Ireland, with a central contract funded by the IRFU stimulated by payments from wealthy benefactors.

It is the kind of deal that Saracens would like to close (there is no salary limit in the PRO14), and Woods believes it could become even more common in the future.

“You see, there is already a contract of € 700k, with money from the union, then 100k from a club and 100k from a rich person,” he said.

We may see more of that – the benefactor’s attitude – because the IRFU claim they don’t have the money.

“The provinces will have groups of private individuals who will help attract players, it is already happening in certain places. There may also be more brands / sponsors.”

That money, plus the relatively “easy” schedule, was enough to keep most Irish top players at home, but Woods isn’t sure if that will continue to be the case.

“Japan is really starting to start more, there is a new, revised Topliga and you could see players there playing for three or four months and getting a million for the privilege.

“Is that the way forward? Imagine that you are halfway through your career and can play for a few months and then get the rest of the year off.

“In 10-20 years it might be the way American football is now, a seriously shortened season, because of the immense physicality.”

Woods wonders if the Irish player management system – which limits the minutes in which elite Test players appear in the course of a season – works, given that the national team again did not pass the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

And he also sees a trend, especially with younger players, to play more rugby.

“There are no hard facts that playing up to 23 games is the right way, because Ireland has not reached the semi-finals anymore and if you look at the two finalists (South Africa and England), they play much more than we do , ‘he said.

“It is not carved in stone, so it will be interesting to see if that changes at all.

I have a few players who want to move to play more, and I think the younger boys will leave earlier if they don’t play regularly, even more than five years ago.

“For example, Jordi Murphy moved to Ulster to play for Ireland – and now he is not in the international line-up – but he enjoys playing more regularly.

“Playing for Ireland is a huge draw, but it is increasingly becoming a” job “and not everyone can play for Ireland.”

Meanwhile, Murphy’s Ulster plays in their Heineken Champions Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, April 5 at the Municipal Stadium, with a kick-off of 15.15 hours, while Leinster is confronted with Saracens at Aviva Stadium the day before, with a kick of 17.45 hours. from.

