Former Australian Rugby Union executive John O’Neill has described outgoing Rugby Australia board members, including chairman Cameron Clyne, as “lame ducks” next month.

O’Neill praised RA for creating competitive tensions in the market between Fox Sports and Optus, but said it was the responsibility of the governing body to explain to everyone involved, including fans, what it sells and how it will shape the future of Super sees rugby.

By Tuesday evening, RA had not acquired the Shute Shield rights that Club Rugby TV owns in connection with the Seven Network and that it would like to receive as part of a bundle package.

All parties agreed that progress had been made and discussions would continue on Wednesday.

Provided that all parties can reach an agreement, RA can officially require the entire club to test the rugby rights pack to be released later this week.

However, O’Neill, who was head of ARU from 1995 to 2004 and then again from 2007 to 2012, has questioned how members of the RA board could potentially comment on or vote on broadcasting issues when they leave the house 30 March at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

BRENDON THORNE / GETTY PICTURES

John O’Neill was at the head of what was then ARU from 1995 to 2004 and then again from 2007 to 2012.

“You’re a lame duck board that should take tools off for six weeks,” said O’Neill, who is not interested in replacing Clyne, the Sydney Morning Herald.

Clyne has announced that he will step aside, but will sign a new five-year deal with CEO Raelene Castle and her negotiator Shane Mattiske, which runs until the end of 2025.

Vice Chairman Brett Robinson will step down, there is speculation director Paul McLean who is also moving forward, and other board members may not seek re-election.

RA firmly believes that a broadcast deal will be closed before the general meeting. Acting board members will vote on a long-term deal and a dollar number that RA is satisfied with.

“You can continue working behind the scenes,” said O’Neill. “Anyone who will not be present after the Annual General Meeting should avoid the negotiations.

“Cameron Clyne is not running for re-election, so he will not be present. Negotiations can be put on hold for six to seven weeks, and then the new board can conduct its own due diligence and move on.

“That can’t happen in corporate life. How can the incoming new board be vulnerable to inheriting such an important aspect of the game’s earnings?

Mark Kolbe

Cameron Clyne has announced that he will step down as Rugby Australia chairman next month.

“In federal and state politics, it is common for the incumbent government to enter janitorial mode after a scheduled election. During this janitorial measure, RA’s business continues and ordinary administrative matters still need to be addressed.”

RA didn’t want to comment when she was contacted by the Sydney Morning Herald. However, the Board believes that it is necessary to complete the process as soon as possible in order to start planning for 2021. All other Sanzaar affiliates have signed their broadcasting contracts.

O’Neill was not at the helm when a broadcast contract was signed in 2005, but was involved in the 2010 negotiations in which the Melbourne Rebels were added to Super Rugby as the fifth Australian team and a conference model was established. Australia has since gone back to four super rugby teams.

O’Neill also oversaw two A-League deals while at the FFA.

Fox Sports has broadcast Super Rugby since its inception in 1996, but was unhappy with RA’s desire to launch a product.

The RA will continue to add Foxtel to a list of parties who can bid for their five-year broadcast package when they receive public tender rights this week.

“I welcome RA for looking for competitive tensions,” said O’Neill. “It’s like selling your house at auction – you need two bidders and you need competitive tension. I’m just not sure where the competitive tension comes from. Who will the two bidders be?

“There are some tradeoffs between engagement and money.”

O’Neill also urged RA to publicly explain how Super Rugby would look in the future and what it would bring to the market.

“The question that needs to be asked is what are they selling?” Said O’Neill. “They make a big song and dance about selling club rugby, but with the greatest respect they won’t make much money. The mass entertainment component is super rugby and the rugby championship.”

“They haven’t even told the Australian rugby community what super rugby will be like. The super rugby competition, rugby championship and inbound tests are their lifeblood for the Waratahs, Brumbies, Reds and Rebels.”

RA says it will outline details in due course and the stations will know exactly what they are buying.

Sanzaar has announced that the Sunwolves will be eliminated from the 2021 Super Rugby season. 14 teams take part in a round robin competition.

The decision leaves Australian rugby groups three home games less every two seasons.