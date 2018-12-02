Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer film has upset some people. Here's why.

advertisement

“Hey, muzzle!” Says a young reindeer and mocks him. Another teases with “rainbow hangover!”

“Stop calling me!” Rudolph shouts in response.

But was the red-nosed reindeer marginalized? This is the prerequisite for a HuffPost video that was posted on Twitter on Wednesday and has been viewed more than 5.3 million times since Sunday afternoon.

advertisement

The video shows a case in the film in which Rudolph’s father “insults” him. The father of Rudolph’s love interest is called “Bigot” because he forbids his daughter to be seen with the red-nosed one. The video contains various responses to the Twitter film, one of which says: “Annual reminder that #Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer is a parable about racism and homophobia with Santa as a bigoted exploiter” (the rest are not family-friendly).

It is not entirely clear whether the video was satire or should be taken seriously. A corresponding HuffPost article on the film says more directly that the summary of the latest tweets and reviews of “Rudolph” was published in jest (“humorous observations”). However, that did not prevent others from viewing the video as an unjustified attack by liberals.

For example, Donald Trump Jr. drew attention to the video when he shared it on Thursday with the title “Liberalism is an Illness”.

On Thursday, Tucker Carlson and political commentator Dave Rubin dissected the HuffPost video for more than three minutes. In a segment entitled “Progressive Love Attacking Christmas Traditions”, which later warned that “Huff Post Dubs Rudolph Public Enemy Number 1”,‘ The couple struck those who made films like “Rudolph‘ and ascribe to them terms like racism and misogyny.

“They find something, they destroy it in a way, and move on to everything else we love,” said Rubin, listing popular sitcoms like “Seinfeld” and “Friends ”as examples, “You will literally aim for a sunset,” he added, suggesting that those who try to destroy things that were once loved have nothing to offer.

“This is such a smart point,” answered Carlson.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUY005iH3go (/ embed)

But this year’s “Rudolph” discussion seems to have caused frustration in all types of people. On ABC’s “The View” on Thursday, a passionate Whoopi Goldberg has gambled against those who, she says, are deliberately looking for topics in the film.

“Where’s the problem? It’s Rudolph, the red-nosed reindeer!” She exclaimed. “Rudolph is the hero, what’s the problem ?!”

At a time when the country was arguing about historical monuments and tearing them down, “Rudolph” is not the only holiday classic that is being reviewed in a more contemporary context. Last week, listeners to a Cleveland radio station deleted the song “Baby, it’s cold outside” in which one singer works to convince the others to stay in the vacation catalog. Some have argued that the lyrics are “a little rape”.

Invented by a copywriter in 1939, Rudolph lived many lives, from Gene Autry’s hit in 1949 to a comic sequel that Michael Lindgren wrote for The Post.

Like all of these artifacts, Rudolph reflects the psychology of the society that created him. May’s original idea, a heartbreaking representation of a tearful reindeer in delicate Edwardian washes, shows a soulful depression, while the cheeky Rudolph of the 1950s, sketched in strong basic colors, reflects a cheerful ability of America, which in a “forward-looking era”, the ” exuberant songs and stories with a focus on youth ”.

On Sunday, one of Rudolph’s original voice actors tried to break the record by claiming the film was problematic.

In a video sent to TMZ, Corinne Conley, the voice of “Dolly for Sue” who lived on the “Island of Unsuitable Toys”, said that the film has become more topical than ever, given the recent increase in bullying incidents be. However, it is important to note that the bullying in “Rudolph” is “brought under one hat” in order to teach the audience a lesson at the end of the story.

“I just can’t imagine that it negatively influences someone. You have to be like Scrooge,” she added, referring to Ebenezer Scrooge, the protagonist of “A Christmas Carol, ‘ “Tell them to see Scrooge.”

advertisement