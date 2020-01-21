Ruatoria and Taradale recordings should not be combined - Denis O'Reilly from Black Power

advertisement

Cordons in place during a scene investigation in Taradale, Napier.

A lifelong member of the Black Power gang objects to police links between the two shootings on the east coast and says that this can exacerbate tensions.

Eastern District police will temporarily carry weapons and reinforce their presence in the area while investigating two gang-related shootings.

Denis O’Reilly told Morning Report that he understood the increased presence of the police and the carrying of firearms, but they should not confuse the problems in Ruatoria and those in Taradale.

“You have two different sets of problems and you put them back for different causes.”

“The police are absolutely right to increase the number and I fully understand that they carry firearms … but when you start to hype the situation, and people think that a big war [Mongrel Mob and Black Power] is going on in the nationwide … in the days of social media this is reinforced, and then other young people pick it up and suddenly you have firefights everywhere, so it’s a difficult balance. “

O’Reilly said that gang violence should be treated as a public health problem, as a virus that needed to be carefully contained.

He said he wasn’t sure what caused the recent tensions, because there were many variables, but these incidents happened from time to time.

“We have successfully managed the problem here for a number of years and I am convinced that we will do it again.

“But times are changing. We don’t have the youth work capacity … that we used to have, and we’ve been divesting the community development approach. So we just have a police down instead of a community response.”

What happened in the shootings?

On Saturday, police were summoned to report shots between occupants of two vehicles and a person in a nearby house on Mcclutchie Road, Ruatoria.

One of the vehicles then ran away before crashing with the passengers fleeing the stage. Police said another person arrived and removed firearms from the crashed vehicle.

On Sunday a man was left with injuries to his face, head and torso after a shooting during a fight involving dozens of Black Power and Mongrel Mob members in Taradale, Napier.

The wounded 25-year-old was in a serious but stable condition at the Hawke’s Bay hospital.

Police said pellets from a gunshot wound were also found in a child’s car seat.

Detective inspector Rob Jones said yesterday that the tensions between the two gangs had escalated in recent months and that the police were investigating a number of serious public incidents.

Mayor of Napier Kirsten Wise told Morning Report that police have advised that there will be an additional presence in Hawke’s Bay, with additional staff coming from outside the district.

“It is very worrying that we have had such an incident in our community, especially during the day when there are families out and about with their children, so I can understand why our community is currently on the alert.”

She said there seemed to be an escalation between gangs.

“I think that our community is most concerned about feeling safe at the moment, and as a municipality that is certainly our priority.”

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

