RTA closes the Discovery Gardens junction in Dubai for three months - News

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will open a traffic diversion on Friday, January 24 at the intersection of Ibn Battuta Street in Discovery Gardens in Dubai. The diversion is prescribed for work related to Route 2020 for the extension of the Dubai Metro line to the Expo location.

“The detour, which will open next Friday, is expected to be in use for three months from mid-January to mid-April 2020. It is crucial for the completion of the Route 2020 project and will save driver time and effort because “Eng said. Maitha bin Adai, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The diversion will lead to a significant improvement in traffic flow on Ibn Battuta Street. RTA will close the Discovery Gardens node and transform it into an entry and exit point from the side road. It will also turn Ibn Battuta Street into a one-way street in the direction of Al Asayel Street in the closed sector from the Discovery Gardens junction. RTA will also offer entry and exit points for the benefit of the local community.

“Residents can use Nakheel Towers Street or Qarn Al Sabkha Street via Al Asayel Street to access their community, Sheikh Zayed Road or other locations. Motorists on their way to Sheikh Zayed Road are encouraged to check RTA’s social media channels for updates They are also advised to drive carefully near the project area and plan their journeys in advance to select the best routes to their destinations, “concluded Adai.

– RTA (@rta_dubai) January 21, 2020

