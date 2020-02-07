Advertisement

RSM US announced that the RSM Classic PGA Tour, hosted by the Davis Love Foundation, raised $ 4,603,021.12 in 2019 for child and family-oriented charities. The tournament took place from November 18-24, 2019 at the Sea Island Golf Club on St. Simons Island, Georgia.

The tournament has raised $ 17.6 million for various charities since its inception in 2010.

“RSM Classic gives us a unique opportunity to promote our core value of responsibility and to give something back to the more than 80 communities where our employees live and work in North America,” said Joe Adams, Managing Partner and CEO of RSM US, in a statement. “Our employees, customers, friends, the RSM team and the PGA TOUR share our focus on expanding the medium-sized market leaders of tomorrow and supporting needy children and families. We are humble to be part of this event and honored to support communities across the country through the tournament. ”

Part of the RSM Classic tournament is RSM Birdies Fore Love, which is donated to charities supported by the top three PGA players with the most birdies (or better) during the Fall PGA Tour events. This year’s top three golfers received $ 300,000 (Scottie Scheffler, pictured), $ 150,000 (Lanto Griffin), and $ 50,000 (Denny McCarthy) for charitable donations to family-oriented charities of their choice.

Donations collected through RSM Classic are distributed by the RSM US Foundation and the Davis Love Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that manages the RSM Classic tournament. The Davis Love Foundation was founded in 2005 by professional golfer and team RSM member Davis Love III and his wife Robin.

“The PGA Tour has a long history of charity donation, and the Davis Love Foundation is honored to be part of the $ 3 billion that the organization and its tournaments have made available to charitable donations of all time “Davis Love III said in a statement. “We are thrilled with the amount raised by the 2019 tournament and look forward to continuing our charitable donations as we celebrate the 11th year of the RSM Classic and the first year of a new decade.” This level of donation is largely thanks to the commitment of the Davis Love Foundation staff and our incredible partnership with title sponsor RSM. “

The RSM Classic 2020 will take place from November 16 to 22, 2020. More information can be found on the event website here.

