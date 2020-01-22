advertisement

Eminem may have been a social media topic last weekend because of the release of his latest LP, but heads are still patiently waiting for another rap god from Detroit, Royce 5’9, to return.

With his next album The Allegory, which is still a month away, Nickle-Nine decided to bless the fans with a starter in the visualization of “Overcomer”. With another microphone killer in Westside Gunn, the new video shows Royce and Gunn, who are really staging the scene. Life and the snitching times of Tekashi 6ix9ine take place in the entire joint. Lesson!

advertisement

In the meantime, The Weeknd gets his joker for his latest clip on “Blinding Lights” and lives the fast life with a porn mustache.

Check out the rest of today’s releases, including works by Rich The Kid with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Rockness Monsta, and more.

ROYCE 5’9 FT. WESTSIDE GUNN – “OVERCOME”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFgyzooeXM [/ embed]

THE WEEKEND – “Dazzling lights”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NRXx6U8ABQ [/ embed]

RICH THE KID FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BREAK AGAIN – “MONEY TALK”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8viKaAC4VXQ [/ embed]

ROCKNESS MONSTA FT. RON BROWZ – “PAY ME”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KqrDoCS9g50 [/ embed]

RAHEEM DEVAUGHN – “LOVE REUNION”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMhK9Q97Vxw [/ embed]

CURREN $ Y – “DECISIONS”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mQDpfinBqw [/ embed]

RAY J – “Party is over”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EXe5gKpVIA [/ embed]

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “CHANGE MY LIFE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zwGiEoTSGY [/ embed]

POPLORD – “BLOW POPPIN”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HgdLsmdbhhM [/ embed]

PESO PESO FT. MAXO KREAM – “I WAS TRAPPING”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIWSDSu6_BE [/ embed]

LXIV 64 FT. NLE CHOPPA – “SNOW WHITE”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y6UDtj4Ns7o [/ embed]

HipHopWired Radio

Our employees have selected their favorite channels, listen …

LIVE LIVE

LIVE LIVE

Daily visuals

advertisement