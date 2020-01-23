Royals star catcher Salvador Perez becomes a US citizen | National sport

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Salvador Perez, the star catcher of Kansas City Royals, is about to become an American citizen.

Perez passed his citizenship exam earlier this month and will be accompanied by Beth Phillips, the U.S. district chief, on the Royals FanFest main stage at the Kansas City Convention Center on Friday to take the oath of allegiance, the Royals said in a press release.

advertisement

“I am grateful to this country for the many opportunities that have been offered to me. Perez said in the press release, “I thank God, my mother, my family, the royals, and everyone who has helped me through the process of becoming a United States citizen during this process. “

Perez signed with the Royals as a 16-year-old newcomer from Venezuela, but shot through the minor league system. He made his major league debut in 2011 and was named the Most Valuable Player in the Royals’ five-time World Series victory over the New York Mets in 2015.

Perez had to pause from Tommy John’s surgery last season, but is preparing to be back on the list this year.

Dayton Moore, General Manager of Royals, said, “The entire organization and community in Kansas City are looking forward to celebrating this historic and special moment.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

,

advertisement