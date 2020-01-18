advertisement

Royal representative of Pandalam Palace R. Pradeepkumar Varma received a usual reception in the Sabarimala Sannidhanam on Friday.

He was received by Rajendraprasad, executive officer of Devaswom and others near the Valiya Nadappanthal.

He handed the golden sword he brought out of the palace to the Melsanthi for placing it next to the idol of Ayyappa before he went to Malikappuram where he will stay until January 21 in the morning.

advertisement

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

advertisement