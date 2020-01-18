Royal Caribbean claims Chloe Wiegand's grandfather Salvatore Anello leaned out of the window before a toddler fell off the cruise ship

advertisement

MIAMI, Florida – Royal Caribbean Cruises reports that an Indiana man was charged with negligent murder of his young granddaughter’s fatal fall from a cruise ship window that had leaned out of that window for a few seconds before lifting the child and she falling.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand was on a ship in July when the child’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, placed her on a wooden railing in front of a glass window wall and later said he thought she would hit the glass – but the window was open. The Puerto Rican prosecutor accused Anello of the negligent murder.

In December, the lawsuit filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean.

Chloe’s family, who live in South Bend, Indiana, said the cruise line had made it difficult for passengers to tell whether a window on the ship was open or closed.

The cruise company’s lawsuit on January 8 is a response to a lawsuit filed by Chloe Wiegand’s parents in which Royal Caribbean in Puerto Rico was charged in July with negligence for her fatal fall from the 11th-floor window.

The company is seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, saying that the Indiana girl’s grandfather, Salvatore Anello, was “ruthless and irresponsible” when she died.

Her lawyer, Michael Winkleman, said the family hoped the lawsuit would raise awareness of lintels. He said the whole point of the complaint was that the glass wall near a children’s playground was unsafe and there were laws that could prevent it. Other cruise ships follow these laws, said Winkleman.

“If the Wiegand family had been on another ship, Chloe would still be here,” he said.

The family insists that there should be some kind of warning that the window was open. They also said Chloe hit the glass at her brother’s hockey games, and the toddler probably thought it was a similar situation.

They were only on the ship three hours before the girl’s death, said Winkleman.

“This is a very difficult day for our family,” said Kimberley Wiegand, Chloe’s mother. “Our daughter Chloe died in July. This Friday would have been her second birthday. We should celebrate with a gift and a birthday cake, but instead we are talking about her death here. I spend my evenings visiting her urn instead of mine rocking little girl to sleep. We would give our all to find ourselves in different circumstances. “

She said Royal Caribbean played an important role in her daughter’s death

“We believe that filing a lawsuit against the cruise line sends them a message that they were wrong,” said Wiegand.

A spokesman for Royal Caribbean Cruises said on Wednesday: “Our hearts go to the family for their tragic loss. Mr. Salvatore Anello is currently being prosecuted for negligent murder. We have no comment on the civil registration.”

Winkleman said the family had waited five months to file a lawsuit because they first wanted access to surveillance videos of the incident. He said they didn’t want to publicly publish the video.

The toddler’s mother said she did not support criminal charges.

“I don’t want our little girl’s legacy to be the story of a lawsuit,” she said. “She was a real person who lived and spread happiness wherever she went. Knowing that Chloe loved her immediately.”

