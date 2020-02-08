Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, which has one of the most restrictive responses to the Coronavirus outbreak, announced that in February it would ban any traveler with a passport from China, Hong Kong, or Macau from its ships.

The new rule is stricter than the cruise line’s previous requirement, which requires improved health screening for passports from China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and a ban on travelers entering one of the cruise line’s ships when visiting China, Hong Kong, or Macau have in the past 15 days.

A representative from Royal Caribbean could not be reached for comment on the explanation of the decision on Friday, but a statement released on the company’s website said that this was “after consulting medical experts and health officials … as well as after changes in the requirements of various Countries and regulations have been implemented, along with our desire to ensure that we are able to provide a great vacation experience while protecting our guests and crew. “

The announcement comes from the fact that cruise companies have to react hectically to an outbreak that has quarantined passengers on at least one ship, and that other cruise companies are forced to introduce a number of new health regulations for their passengers.

The impact of the outbreak on the cruise industry could be significant considering that cruise companies have focused on China in recent years to attract the estimated 83 million potential cruise customers.

Cruise liners have been redesigned to attract Chinese travelers and change the food, entertainment, and amenities on board. In 2017, Princess Cruise Lines launched the first ship specially developed for Chinese travelers.

The outbreak of coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Yokohama, Japan since Monday, increased the number of cases to 61, including 2 kiwis. Around 3,700 passengers and crew members are on board. The passengers started their journey in Yokohama on January 20 and should have ended their journey on February 4.

In response to the coronavirus emergency, cruise ships refuse to board passengers of any nationality who have visited China, including Hong Kong and Macau, within 14 days of their travel date or who have traveled to or from China. The world’s largest cruise association announced this Friday.

Cruise liners will also check passengers before boarding and perform “improved checks” for those who have symptoms of the deadly virus.

Passengers who have cared for or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed or suspected of having a virus in the past two weeks are also rejected. This includes people who were close to people who were monitored for possible exposure.

The Cruise Line International Association, whose members conduct 90 percent of the world’s ocean voyages, cited the health and safety of passengers and crew as the reason for the new protocols that came into effect on Friday. They tightened previous rules issued on January 30th.

“These expanded guidelines … continue to enable well-founded decisions on a case-by-case basis whether a guest or a crew member may go on board,” says a statement by the association.

Members of the Cruise Line Association include Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line and Princess Cruises.

The number of people infected with the virus has risen to over 31,500 worldwide. The death toll in China was 636 at the end of Friday. It was first discovered in Wuhan, China, but has since spread to other parts of the world.

