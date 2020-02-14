GETTY IMAGES

Hamish Bond won the men’s time trial.

Hamish Bond happily admits that he’s the toughest cyclist at the moment.

This did not prevent the two-time Olympic rowing champion from beating WorldTour pro George Bennett in his own game and winning the men’s time trial at the National Elite Road Championships.

After returning to rowing before the Tokyo Olympics, Bond was a surprise starter at Friday’s race in Cambridge, but was able to beat Bennett by 15 seconds to finish in 46 minutes and 52.95 seconds.

Last year’s champion and hot favorite Patrick Bevin was a remarkable absence as he was forced to skip the national championships due to a recent fear of the heart.

Bond, who started cycling and won a medal at the Commonwealth Games, was given a two-day break from his New Zealand rowing program to compete in Cambridge.

But he showed that he still has a lot of strength in his legs and achieved a strong finish to regain the national title that he won for the first time in 2018.

“I’m currently driving around 93 kilos, so I would be surprised if there is someone out there who is heavier at the moment,” said Bond, comparing himself to the “Whippet” Bennett with 58 kg.

GETTY IMAGES

Hamish Bond won bronze in the time trial at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

“I had to use a lot more strength to get the same speed as George.”

Bond, who is currently one of the eight men in New Zealand to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, said he had only thought about joining the national racing team a few months ago.

“I was a little injured in the summer and I spent a little time mainly with an exercise bike. I thought my fitness wasn’t bad, so maybe I should give citizens a try.”

“I was pretty confident in my fitness, it was just the fact that I hadn’t ridden a time bike much at all – just holding this position for 50 minutes was a bit unknown. Quite happy with how it felt today – probably not as aerodynamic as me, but it got the watt that was needed today. “

Meanwhile, Teresa Adam won the elite women’s race with 26: 32.65, while the U23 divisions were won by Finn Fisher-Black and Ella Harris.