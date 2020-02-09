HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – A festive atmosphere on Saturday at the XFL kick-off for the Houston Roughnecks.

With a nice crowd, the Roughnecks blew the LA Wildcats off.

The Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker threw for 274 meters and four touchdowns.

His first perfect throw at a wide-open Cam Phillips, which then throws the soccer ball onto the stands.

Roughnecks won 37-17

