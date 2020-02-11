supplied

Ferro-James Sio, 6, died at Rotorua Hospital on Saturday.

A six-year-old child was seen with a large bruise on the head the day before his death.

Ferro-James Sio, who lived with his father in an emergency shelter in Rotorua, died on Saturday evening after being taken to the Rotorua hospital.

His father, William James Jason Sio, 24, is charged with the assault and the police have opened a homicide investigation focusing on the Union Street house where the two lived.

Neighbor Mark Rameka said he wanted to wash and noticed a big bruise on the boy’s face, but only got a quick look.

The emergency shelter in Rotorua where the six-year-old boy lived before he died.

“It looked big,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it at the time because there were a few people in the emergency shelter next door.

“I thought it couldn’t have happened under all of our noses.”

Rameka said when he heard that Ferro-James had died in the hospital, it was “incredible”.

“He was just an innocent little boy … It shows that we all have to be a lot more vigilant.”

“We are a narrow street and try our best to help everyone with food or whatever they need.”

A shirt was in front of Union Street as a tribute to a six-year-old man who died on Saturday.

A black and blue t-shirt number 23 was left as a small memorial on a tree outside the property.

Passers-by stopped on the street to allow young life a moment of silence. Some who passed by simply said: “The poor child”.

Rameka said he had only seen the boy on the property a few times and offered Sio ice blocks for his child on hot days, but these were rejected.

“I could hear arguments from time to time, but no physical violence,” he said.

Union Street in Rotorua is stunned after a boy died on Saturday and a murder investigation was launched.

The neighbors say that three rooms at the emergency accommodation address are rented.

Other residents of the address didn’t know what happened the night Ferro-James died, and they didn’t know Sio well.

Ministry of Social Affairs Regional Representative Mike Bryant confirmed that the address is an emergency shelter in the Rotorua region.

An Oranga Tamariki spokesman said they had no comment at the time of the investigation.

William Sio performed shortly before the Rotorua District Court for assault.

He was placed in pre-trial detention to reappear on March 2, and the police said that further charges are likely.

As a result of death, 138 victims of child murder (aged 0 to 14 years) have died in New Zealand since early 2004, an average of nine per year.

Two thirds of the children are younger than three years. Last year, 12 children died in suspicious circumstances. This is the first of 2020.

The data comes from the Homicide Report – an ongoing stuff investigation into why New Zealanders kill.

New Zealand has one of the worst child homicide rates in the OECD, although the overall homicide rate is low compared to other OECD countries.