MALIBU, California (AP) – Colbey Ross 3-pointered the buzzer to give Pepperdine a 72-69 victory over San Diego on Thursday night.

Ross’ shot came after Braun Hartfield of San Diego made his 3-point attempt six seconds before the end.

The Waves (14-12, 7-5 West Coast Conference) were 3 points 14 minutes back from Hartfield’s end, 3 points behind, but they drew the game 3:09 three times before Ross’ game ended them gave their only lead in the second half.

Ross finished with three Treys and 21 points plus eight assists. Sedrick Altman had 14 points and nine rebounds and Kameron Edwards had 14 points and eight boards for the Waves, which shot 50%.

Hartfield scored 26 points in 10 out of 15 shooting, including 5 out of 8 from the bow, for the toreros (9-18, 2-10). Finn Sullivan added 16 points.

