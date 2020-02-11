The Conners are broadcasting their first live special tonight, but Roseanne fans are still ringing social media about Roseanne Barr before the big TV event. While the spinoff series was preparing for the live special, Barr fans used social media to express their continued dissatisfaction with their dismissal and cancellation of their show. “Watching The Conners is like watching a sad home movie without someone you love. The lack of @therealroseanne #bringherback #missher #Roseanne is a shame for you @ABCNetwork,” commented one user.

“I’m surprised the Conners are still operating. What is Roseanne without Roseanne? Could ABC keep it on the air at a loss just to not admit it messed it up?” another user wondered.

Barr was fired from Roseanne in 2018 – and the show was subsequently canceled – after tweeting a racist commentary about Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to Barack Obama’s presidential administration. She blamed Ambien for the incident.

Series actress Sarah Gilbert convinced ABC to give her and the producers the chance to save the show that became The Conners, a spin-off of the legendary sitcom. In the premiere, Barr’s character was revealed to have died from an opioid overdose,

Not everyone is upset with the situation as a user struck back the critics by declaring it to be “one of the highest rated ABC sitcoms with an average of 5 (million viewers).”

When asked “Why”, the user replied, “Because the show didn’t change even after Roseanne left. People still connect with the characters because they see each other in the conners, just like in the 80s and 90s . People love. ” to say that nobody cares who doesn’t know facts about reviews yet. “

The Conners Live will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET, on ABC.