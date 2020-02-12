Natalie Portman praised Oscar Sunday with a bold fashion statement honoring female directors.

Now it is criticized by some who claim that it is part of the “problem”.

Rose McGowan angrily accused Natalie Portman of being part of the women’s problem in Hollywood after she made a high-profile protest against the Cape at the Oscars on Monday.

Actress Rose McGowan was particularly unimpressed by Lucy on the sky star’s red carpet. She hit Portman on Facebook on Tuesday, asking her to “stop pretending to be a champion of something other than yourself.”

Portman’s black and gold ensemble contained a cape with the names of several filmmakers, including Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Marielle Heller (A Nice Day in the Neighborhood). Mati Diop (Atlantic), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Burning Lady).

This year, too, no woman received recognition from the film academy in the direction category.

“Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar protest,” McGowan’s post began. “The kind of protest that has received rave reviews from the mainstream media for its bravery. Brave? No, far from it. More like an actress who plays the part of someone who cares. Like so many of them.”

Portman replied, and Variety reported that it was not focusing directly on McGowan’s criticisms, but focused on the ongoing Harvey Weinstein process.

“I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is imprecise to call myself ‘brave’ because I am wearing a woman’s name garment,” said Portman. “Brave is a term that I associate more strongly with actions such as those of women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in the past few weeks under incredible pressure.”

McGowan’s criticism further suggested that Portman’s activism is “wrong” and hypocritical, as the Oscar winner has worked with only two directors in her decades of career – one of whom is herself. (In fact, Portman has worked on three films with a total of three directors , two of which shared director’s credits for their projects with other filmmakers. Portman has directed himself and others in A Tale of Love and Darkness 2015.)

“What about actresses like you? You A-listeners … could change the world if you took a stand instead of being the problem,” McGowan’s message continued.

McGowan launched a stabbing attack on Portman, highlighting the fact that she never asked to work with female directors or hired many female crew members.

“Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Improper support from other women is the problem. … I emphasize you because you are the latest in a long line of actresses to play the role. ” Part of a woman who looks after other women. Actresses who supposedly stand for women, but in reality don’t do much at all. “

To walk the path, McGowan suggested to the Black Swan actress that she initially hire more filmmakers through her production company Handsomecharlie Films.

According to the IMDb, the company has made seven feature films so far and hired only one helper – Portman – for A Tale of Love and Darkness.

“There is no law that says you have to hire women, work with women, or support women,” McGowan wrote. “In any case, you do. But … until you and your fellow actors become real, do us all a favor and hang up your embroidered activist cloak, it doesn’t hang properly.”

Portman also sparked backlashes from others on social media who shared McGowan’s frustration. Oscar-winning Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler was one of the first skeptics to call the industry veterans on Twitter on Monday.

Natalie Portman comes to the Oscars with the cloak that caused a sensation.

“Be the change you want to see, do the hard work, take the first steps,” wrote Beachler. “I salute you for the dress, but let’s do not perform.”

Sunday was not the first time that Portman used its platform to support female directors at an awards ceremony. While presenting the Best Director Award with Ron Howard at the 2018 Golden Globes, she was famous at the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. – who has long excluded women from the director’s category – and says: “Here are the purely male nominees.”

