Rose, Jackson leads the pistons to the tumbling Kings' 127-106 router National sport

DETROIT (AP) – A Detroit Point Guard has borne the rating load. Another came to him on Wednesday, and his back was now healthy enough to interfere.

Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points when he returned to the lineup when Detroit defeated Sacramento 127-106 on Wednesday night, defeating the Kings for the sixth consecutive loss.

Jackson has missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He said after the game that the stress response in his lower back affected his sleep, but he wrote to the training staff to bring him back.

“Teammates are lenient with me and just put themselves in a good position. I think all of that together and of course a bit of luck, “said Jackson.” All of this together made me flow fairly easily. “

Jackson made a floater on his first try and played well in his 19 minutes from the bench, shooting 8 out of 14 and handling four assists.

“He gives us two big point guards on the floor,” said piston trainer Dwane Casey. “Alternating these guys gives you stability in the point guard position, and that’s what this league is about, guys who can create and rule the ground.”

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th consecutive game, marking her career high in the 2010/11 MVP season in Chicago. He also surpassed 11,000 career points and added 11 templates.

Christian Wood scored 23 points and Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points, the 11th time in 12 games he scored in the double digits.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the kings who shot 12 out of 23 off the line (52.2%).

“It was as frustrating as it gets,” said Kings coach Luke Walton. “Basketball is a simple game: defend without foul, play the right game and knock down shots early. I feel like we haven’t done any of these things. “

The Pistons halved with a lead of 57:50 and widened the lead to 93:75 when Jackson beat Detroit’s biggest lead in the third quarter with a 3-pointer victory.

The Pistons ran double digits in the fourth round, and Sacramento fired 10 with 35 hands at night for 35 (28.6%).

“I think our bad stretches have happened too long, too often,” said Fox. “They just try to play the best basketball for as long as possible. I don’t think we’re doing that. “

Both teams had to do without their starting posts due to injuries. Sacramento missed Marvin Bagley III (foot) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder), while Detroit was without Andre Drummond (lip) and Blake Griffin (knee), who is likely to be out for the season.

Sacramento: With Bagley and Holmes, Dewayne Dedmon started for the fifth time this season and for the first time since October 28, the fourth game of the season. He played 31 minutes and had 13 points and 10 rebounds, making his season high for rebounds in his second double-double of the year.

Detroit: Without championship leader Drummond, the Pistons scored 50:44. Thon Maker ended his career with his ninth rebound in less than a minute in the second half. He ended his first double-double career with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Markieff Morris hit a season high of 11 rebounds.

Kent Bazemore made his Kings debut after being traded in a five-player deal from Portland on Tuesday, which also hit Sacramento Anthony Tolliver. Bazemore scored seven points. Tolliver went goalless in six minutes.

Tolliver played in Sacremento in 2016/17, the 13th NBA stop in his 12th season. He has also made two stopovers in Detroit, Portland and Minnesota.

Bagley missed eight games with a foot injury on December 26 and returned to action on January 13. However, he was in pain after Monday’s defeat in Miami, Walton said.

“There is nothing special about just being careful with it,” said Walton. “We hoped we could get this over with, but you know we’re safe and smart about it. Then take it every day and hope we’ll have it again soon.”

Duke’s second grader also had a broken thumb and 13 games this season.

After 10 starts in a row, Pistons newcomer Sekou Doumbouya got four points from the bank on Wednesday.

After the game, Casey said Doumbouya was late for the morning shoot.

“We teach success habits, a culture of success,” said Casey. “And nobody is immune.”

Sacramento: The Kings are playing the fourth part of a five-game trip in Chicago on Friday.

Detroit: The Pistons are playing their second home game against Memphis on Friday.

