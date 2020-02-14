Bloody takes a first look at the revenge thriller Rose plays Julie, in which Ann Skelly (Vikings, Death and Nightingales) plays something twenty-year-old Rose: “Who reveals more than she expected when she finds her birth parents. For Rose, it’s only the beginning when she realizes that her mother has nothing to do with her, as she exposes devastating, long-suppressed secrets. “

Are also included Orla Brady (The foreigner, in the wasteland) and Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones, Peaky Blinders, Bohemian Rhapsody) by the fast-growing author / director duo Christine Molloy & Joe Lawlor,

Hyde Park International will introduce global buyers at EFM in Berlin, ScreenDaily reports, adding that New Wave Films has acquired all British and Irish rights to the film and will be released in May in the UK and Ireland in partnership with Eclipse Pictures.

The co-production between Ireland and Great Britain premiered last year at the premiere of the BFI London Film Festival and is produced by David Collins’ Samson Films (Once, Grabbers) and Molloy and Lawlors Desperate Optimists.