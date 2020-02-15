Rory McIlroy, number 1 in the world, feels good that his game at Genesis Invitational is within two strokes ahead of leader Matt Kuchar.

With six birdies and only two bogeys, the North Irishman went one shot better than his opening 68 to finish third on the Riviera.

“I’m doing my game well,” said McIlroy, who finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open last month in his only other appearance this year, after his round.

“I did a few loose strokes here and there, but I’m thinking about the golf course and that’s what this place is about.

“You can take a few squirrel shots and get away with it as long as you miss it in the right places, and I did that for the first few days.

“I feel pretty good with my game.”

The same is not true for Tiger Woods, who started the day by five strokes, but after a two-over-73 victory – his first over-par round of the year – ended with a double bogey of six or three bogies and three birdies.

“I made some pretty bad mistakes out there with balls in the fairway: one ball in the fairway with a wedge in hand and another with a sand wedge in hand and I played these two holes in three holes. Not very good, ”said Woods, who will not be participating in the next week’s WGC Mexico Championship after the registration deadline without confirming his participation.

“You take them away and I’m at the top of the board. So it’s not that complicated, I just have to clean it up, but I’m pretty far back now and I have to do a lot of birdies this weekend.

“I just couldn’t get the ball close enough to the hole to do good putts, and when I did, I was in the wrong places, I was over the hole and had to put quite defensively.”

Kuchar maintained his place at the top of the leaderboard after placing him 69 on nine, two ahead of McIlroy and Harold Varner III.