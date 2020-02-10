Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of the world rankings for the first time since September 2015.

McIlroy and Brooks Koepka did not contest the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am last week, but McIlroy has positioned itself above the Americans due to the ambiguity of the two-year rolling ranking system.

However, both are in action at the Genesis Invitational this week, where Webb Simpson will be the only member of the world’s top 10 not to compete in a star-studded field on the Riviera.

This is McIlroy’s 96th week overall as number one in the world rankings, behind the record of a European player by Sir Nick Faldo, even though his lead over four-time major winner Koepka is only 0.03 points.

McIlroy finished third in his only start at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020 before discussing the prospect of becoming number one in the world again.

“I didn’t know I would get a chance so early, but that was my goal for a while,” said the 30-year-old.

“I won four times last year and closed the gap a little. There was a point in the middle of last year where I was four points behind Brooks, which is a big gap.

“So it wasn’t on the radar when I flew back from Ireland to the Open, but when I won the Tour Championship and then won again in China, I saw the gap close. Then it became,” Huh, me I’m really close “.

“We all have egos out here and it would be great to go back there.”

Spaniard Jon Rahm is also within easy reach of the top spot after two wins, two runners-up and two other top 10 finishes in his last six races.