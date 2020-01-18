Room rating: Te Kohanga Rua of Touch of Spice, Queenstown

advertisement

This comfortable two-bedroom house has fantastic views and is fully equipped.

THE PLACE: Te Kohanga Rua is a self-contained two-bedroom house in Queenstown. It is managed by Touch of Spice, a boutique accommodation with ultra-luxury offers with secluded multi-room townhouses with tennis courts and swimming pools and chefs, and costs a whopping $ 38,000 per night (no typo). Fortunately, Touch of Spice also has a secondary list of perfectly beautiful lists that are much more within reach of those of us who have forgotten to become Hollywood stars, Russian oligarchs or hedge fund traders. Te Kohanga Rua is one of them.

PLACE: The one-storey house is one of the houses on Frankton Rd, a few minutes ‘drive (15 minutes’ walk along the lake) from the city center. It looks directly over Frankton Arm from Lake Wakatipu, so from the sitting room (and one of the bedrooms) you get a 180 degree view of the lake, with snow sprinkled mountains and large southern skies. If all that nature bores you, you can also rest your gaze on the parade of idiotic tourists in stupid jetboats doing water donuts before they hunt the Frankton Arm. The airport is less than 10 minutes drive in the opposite direction of the city center, and there is a bus stop in both directions, just outside.

TOUCH OF HERB

Running water, electric lighting, flushing toilets: these things are all very exciting when you’ve been walking and sleeping in a tent for the past four days.

THE SPACE: My teenage son and I had a few nights in Queenstown immediately after I had walked the Routeburn track. After three nights of sleeping on thin bed rolls, drinking water directly from streams, camping-stove eating risotto and reading by the light of a main burner, not washing at all and never looking in mirrors (as well as a forced break from phone calls, social media, Netflix and world news) we were – a) much healthier and healthier than normal; but also – b) very irritable in the presence of the conveniences of modern life.

So maybe the average inhabitant of Te Kohanga Rua is not as enthusiastic as we were about the flowing hot and cold water, the electric lighting, the hot shower, the shiny new fridge, dishwasher, washer and dryer, the elements that didn’t need lighting with a match, not to mention the soft beds and couch, the huge TV with Sky, Netflix, Apple TV and a Sonos sound system, and an independent can opener that was not part of a multi-functional Swiss device that also needs cleaning . However, we were impressed by the automatic ice maker of the fridge: we had seen Mother Nature doing more photogenic during the alpine stretch of the Routeburn.

TOUCH OF HERB

The living room is spacious, there are enough electronic gadgets to use a pop-up Noel Leeming, and did we mention the view?

Of more importance for non-trampers is probably the fact that the spacious, open plan living room and kitchen were clean and modern with a funky design (we can overlook the single “Live Love Laugh” motto on a decorative water bottle), and the view was fantastic enough that we were not at all concerned with the tv (except that we found that the sound system indeed generated a lot of sound when you turned up the volume). There was a small patio with garden furniture and an umbrella, but December in Queenstown was unusually cold, so we didn’t try that.

STEPPING OUT: You are in Queenstown, so there is always plenty to do, partly pricey, partly extremely pricey. After only walking on hill and valley for days, we felt lazy, so we did very little: a walk along the water to the city ($ 0); a few meals with some nice new friends we had made on the Routeburn; and – complete openness – we were enrolled members of the idiotic tourist club by taking a trip on a stupid jet boat (which cost $ 118 for 25 minutes and would cost more if I had not successfully claimed that my son was an exceptionally immature 17- and therefore qualifies for the child rate). Our distance to the city center felt ideal: we were safely away from the bas-drunken liquor with liquor that can ruin your sleep when you pop in the middle, yet close enough that walking home or jumping in a cheap taxi makes sense used to be .

THE FOOD: Touch of Spice kindly left half a dozen eggs, a loaf of sourdough, some tomatoes, an avocado and some chic bottled water on the couch, plus the cupboards were filled with all the luxury oils and herbs you could wish for, so we both mornings did not spend a cent, but had breakfast like millennials who do not hunt for houses. In town we were very happy with what we got at Fergburger (a queue of two blocks but they are so efficient that we ate within half an hour), at Farelli’s Trattoria (good quality classic Italian), at Madame Woo (the Hawker Rolls are really good), with Mrs. Ferg Gelateria, and Big Fig (“slow food serve fast” was the right motto).

TOUCH OF HERB

Bedroom number one has a view of the lake, and if you’re tired of that, you can always make a playhouse from the dozens of extra pillows and pillows (why are there always so many pillows?).

Highlight: I’ve already mentioned the view twice – but seriously, if you could overcome the feeling that you should be somewhere outside to eat fancy food, catch a gondola, dangle a bungee cord, dodge pebbles in the Shotover or to lick gelato, you could do worse than to plunge yourself at the lounge table in Te Kohanga Rua and spend the day watching the colors change as the light and weather move over the Remarkables, or the Astonishings, or how they move mountains are also mentioned.

lowlight: We were on vacation, so why would you be cheeky and find something to complain about? It was all right.

ESSENTIALS: The two bedrooms of Te Kohanga Rua (one with a split king) means that up to four people can stay reasonably comfortable here, as long as the relational logistics work. The rates for January start around $ 340 / night. Visit Touch of Spice to check availability and prices, or to view their other Queenstown properties.

TOUCH OF HERB

Bedroom two: the view from the window is not as great as in the other rooms, but that is a pretty beautiful field with flowers in the painting on the wall.

* Adam Dudding and descendants stayed in Te Kohanga Rua as a guest of Touch of Spice (but he paid for everything else, including flights from Auckland, all that food and the really expensive yet boring jetboat ride.)

