LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rajon’s Rondos teammates from Los Angeles Lakers encouraged him to be more aggressive and shoot the ball instead of distributing it to everyone. He took the advice to heart on Monday evening.

The 13-year-old Point Guard had 23 season highlights, 15 of which were in the second quarter when the Lakers won a 125-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

“He always had this confidence, but he wants to involve everyone. We asked him to take these pictures and he showed you everything he could do. He does it all the time in practice, ”said Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles put the game on in the second round, it was only the fifth time in Rondo’s 13-year career that he had scored 15 or more goals in a period.

“We dared Rondo to shoot up close and he paid us,” said Sun’s coach Monty Williams.

The Lakers had dropped three of their last four at Staples Center, but had no problem against the under-sized suns. They exceeded Phoenix with 30 (59-29) points and a lead of 58-38 points in the paintwork.

The Suns only had a big man in their suit after Deandre Ayton’s left ankle was injured in Saturday’s loss to Denver. Dario Šarić and Aron Baynes also missed the extra time due to injury.

Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds, but it was a big game for the bank. In addition to Rondo, Dwight Howard had 14 points and 15 rebounds. It is the Lakers’ 40th win of the season, achieved for the first time since 2010 before the All-Star break.

“It was a great game for our bank. Rajon was at a great pace all night and he took every look he got. Dwight checked the glass, ”said LeBron James, who had 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Mikal Bridges scored 18 points for Phoenix, who lost six out of seven. Cheick Diallo – who started instead of Ayton – added 15 points. Jevon Carter and Ricky Rubio each scored 13 goals.

“It’s difficult with the size difference, and you’re missing three big rotations. You can always have a plan until the ball comes off the edge, ”said Devin Booker, who had 10 points after only 2 out of 11 points off the field. “If you have three big boys banging on the boards, you can still tip.”

Both teams got off to a hot start in the first quarter. The Lakers made 10 of their first 13 off the ground and the Suns were 9 out of 13 as there were 18 changes of leadership and four ties in the first 12 minutes.

Los Angeles led 31: 30 at the end of the first quarter before breaking out 18: 4 in the second when it scored eight of its first nine shots. Rondo scored the first eight points in the period, including a pair of 3 hands.

The Suns were 61-52 behind at half-time and came in at 63-57 with Cameron Johnson’s 3-pointer at the beginning of the third quarter. The Lakers scored the next six points and increased their lead to 27 in the fourth quarter.

Suns: Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench and scored 10 points. He didn’t start after missing the team bus.

Lakers: Avery Bradley had 12 points and scored a double-digit goal in five of the last six games. He is also 11 out of 15 on 3-pointers in the last three games. … Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 13 points … Coaches Frank Vogel (2nd quarter) and Howard (3rd quarter) received technical fouls.

Suns: hosts Golden State on Wednesday. The teams have split their first two matches this season, but Phoenix have lost nine home games against the Warriors.

Lakers: Travel to Denver on Wednesday. The Nuggets’ 128-104 win on December 22 was the second biggest loss of the season in Los Angeles.

