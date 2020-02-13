Becki Crossley

February 13, 2020

Boyzone singer returns with his eleventh solo company and tour

Ronan Keating has announced that he will release a new album entitled Twenty Twenty and tour the UK in June. Tickets for all dates are available on Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m.

The singer announced the news on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of his self-titled debut solo album. Twenty Twenty will be the boyzone singer’s eleventh solo effort and will be released on May 1st before the shows in 2020.

With classic hits like “Life is a Roller Coaster”, “If Tomorrow Never Comes Tomorrow” and “Love Every Day” as well as new material, keating tours offer 15 dates from June 9th when the tour starts at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester ,

Ronan Keating 2020 UK shows:

Tue 9 Jun – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Wed 10 Jun – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Thu 11 Jun – Sage, Gateshead

Sat 13 Jun – BIC, Bournemouth

Sun 14 Jun – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Monday June 15th – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Tue 16 Jun – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Thu 18 Jun – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Fri 19 Jun – York Barbican

Sat 20 Jun – Bonus Arena, hull

Monday June 22nd – Sheffield City Hall

Tue 23 Jun – Liverpool Empire

Thu 25 Jun – Eventim Apollo, London

Fri 26 Jun – Bristol Hippodrome

Sat 27 Jun – Brighton Center

