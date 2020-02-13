- Becki Crossley
Boyzone singer returns with his eleventh solo company and tour
Ronan Keating has announced that he will release a new album entitled Twenty Twenty and tour the UK in June. Tickets for all dates are available on Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m.
The singer announced the news on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of his self-titled debut solo album. Twenty Twenty will be the boyzone singer’s eleventh solo effort and will be released on May 1st before the shows in 2020.
With classic hits like “Life is a Roller Coaster”, “If Tomorrow Never Comes Tomorrow” and “Love Every Day” as well as new material, keating tours offer 15 dates from June 9th when the tour starts at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester ,
Ronan Keating 2020 UK shows:
Tue 9 Jun – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Wed 10 Jun – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Thu 11 Jun – Sage, Gateshead
Sat 13 Jun – BIC, Bournemouth
Sun 14 Jun – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
Monday June 15th – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Tue 16 Jun – Birmingham Symphony Hall
Thu 18 Jun – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Fri 19 Jun – York Barbican
Sat 20 Jun – Bonus Arena, hull
Monday June 22nd – Sheffield City Hall
Tue 23 Jun – Liverpool Empire
Thu 25 Jun – Eventim Apollo, London
Fri 26 Jun – Bristol Hippodrome
Sat 27 Jun – Brighton Center
