Ronaldo's return helps Juventus get back to the top in national sport

MILAN (AP) – Cristiano Ronaldo’s return coincided with Juventus having a firm grip on Serie A.

Ronaldo did not score at all in November, but scored two goals on Sunday when Juventus defeated Parma 2-1 and scored 11 in their last seven league games.

The win also set Juventus on a record course for the ninth consecutive Serie A title when the Bianconeri moved four points ahead of Inter Milan. They were two points behind the Nerazzurri a month and a half ago.

Ronaldo had injuries this season and missed three Serie A games.

The 38-year-old Portuguese striker still scored 16 goals in 17 games, making him the first Juventus player to score so many goals after 20 games since Omar Sivori in 1960.

Ronaldo is also the only player to have scored at least 15 goals in one of Europe’s top five leagues in the past 14 seasons.

“Cristiano is in a different class,” said Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri. “Sometimes he poses a little problem for you, but he will solve 100 others for you.”

While Juventus managed to improve results in November when Ronaldo failed to score, Inter fights when its top scorers are out of shape.

There have been three games since December in which neither Romelu Lukaku nor Lautaro Martínez have managed to find the backbone of the network. All three ended in a tie.

The last one was a surprising 1-1 result at Lecce, which was threatened by relegation on Sunday.

This is also due to a general loss of tempo in the team, as Inter had previously won the last four games in which Lukaku and Martínez failed to score.

“The end result comes from the fact that we are a team that has to drive at 200 km / h. We cannot afford to get out of step,” said inter-coach Antonio Conte. “It’s obvious that we become a normal team and don’t get a result if we drive at average speed, if we go at cruising speed. “

Mario Balotelli’s match lasted only seven minutes on Sunday and he was able to come to terms with even less playing time in the coming weeks.

Balotelli came on in the 74th minute of the 2-2 tie between Brescia and Cagliari. Shortly thereafter, he was shown a yellow card for a high tackle, and after the referee repeatedly cursed, a second card was immediately shown.

Depending on what referee Antonio Giua wrote in his report, Balotelli could be suspended for several games.

The striker is sure to miss Brescia’s next game against former AC Milan.

“I think the yellow card was too hard. Mario didn’t think it was right and his protests didn’t seem excessive to me, ”said Brescia’s coach Eugenio Corini. “It’s a shame because he wanted us to win the match.”

Balotelli has been suspended for the first four games of the Serie A season after seeing a red card last season against Marseille.

“It’s incredible how an episode can always change drastically from everyone’s negative or positive opinion about a person’s character or professionalism,” wrote Balotelli after the game on his Instagram story. “This time I will continue my daily work. It is not a problem. You can continue to judge me as you wish. “

