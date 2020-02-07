For six years the Tebow Foundation has been committed to helping students with special needs worldwide. “Night to Shine” offers an authentic prom experience for high school students with disabilities, including a fantastic car ride, dinner, dance and socializing in a cozy party setting.

The Tebow Foundation launched the first “Night to Shine” in 2014 and has since grown with an estimated 100,000 children in 2019. In 2020, more than 115,000 party goers are expected to attend. The Proms begin at over 720 locations – mostly local churches that volunteered to host the night – in all 50 states and in 34 countries. The worldwide series of events is supported by the efforts of around 215,000 volunteers.

Tim Tebow said in a press release about the annual event:

“Night to Shine is a night that brings people together. Because God did his best for us in His Son, we will do everything to make these honored guests feel worthy, special, and loved by a God who has an amazing plan for every life. “

With the support of the Vatican, a “Night to Shine” goes to Rome

Although most of the parties are scheduled for Friday before Valentine’s Day, February 7th, Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters were in Rome on Tuesday evening for “Night to Shine” and the prom for the special needs of Italy to bring students for the first time ever. NCR notes that although the prom is a unique American high school experience, the Italians were thrilled to join the party.

Rome’s “Night to Shine” was hosted by the Parish of Nostra Signora di Guadalupe on the site of the European University in Rome and funded in part by the Pontifical Academy for the Life of the Vatican and the Tebow Foundation, which sponsors hundreds of churches in Rome to bring “Night to Shine” to as many children as possible.

Tim Tebow met Pope Francis in the Vatican on Wednesday and spoke to the Pope about Night to Shine, the project that brought Tebow to Rome. https://t.co/9I0jBstBJj

– Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) February 6, 2020

When the guests arrived, they were given VIP treatment with a walk on the red carpet to take photos. The parties then had the opportunity to visit one of the many professional stations that included hair styling, makeup, and even shoe shine. At the end of the night, every last boy and girl was crowned king or queen of the prom.

While most of the parents present were thrilled that the event celebrated the children, who are often overlooked at the prom, one mother noticed that it was an important night for them socially. She said to NCR:

“I can do a lot of things for my daughter, we go to the movies and so on, but it’s just me and her. This is different, a party with a lot of people. “

In an interview with EWTN, Tebow said that he has been interested in children with special needs since he was young. The multisport athlete said he recognized a “calling” to “fight for people who couldn’t fight for themselves”.

“I believe God has called us to do many things, but the two greatest are to love the Lord our God with all our hearts, minds and strengths and to love our neighbors as we love ourselves. and so I want to spend the rest of my life doing both of these things, ”he told EWTN News.