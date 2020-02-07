Roma’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League suffered another blow on Friday when a 2-3 home loss to Bologna extended the main club’s streak to three Serie A matches.

Paulo Fonseca’s fifth-placed team remains tied with fourth-placed Atalanta, who will visit Fiorentina on Saturday before the two teams meet in Bergamo next weekend.

“We are too worried right now, so I have to think about what I can do to change this situation,” Roma boss Fonseca told Sky Sport Italia.

“We have to work to change this. It’s not too dramatic, it may all seem negative at the moment, but we just need courage. “

Riccardo Orsolini used a mistake by English defender Chris Smalling to give Bologna an advantage in the 16th minute at Stadio Olimpico, before Stefano Denswil’s terrible own goal struck the Roma just six minutes later.

However, the Gambian international Musa Barrow showed excellent individual performances on both sides of the half to send Bologna on the way to victory.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s header gave the home side hope 18 minutes before the end, but Bryan Cristante was dismissed shortly afterwards to end the thought of a comeback.

Bologna climbed to sixth place in the table after their third win in a row, one point ahead of Cagliari and Parma, to qualify for the Europa League.

On Saturday, Serie A leaders Juventus will meet second-placed Inter in Verona, who will face city rivals AC Milan on Sunday.

You reached your free article limit this month.

Register for free with The Hindu and get unlimited access for 30 days.

Subscription benefits include

Today’s paper

In a clear list you will find a mobile version of articles from the daily newspaper.

Unlimited access

Read as many articles as you want without restrictions.

Personalized recommendations

A selected list of articles that match your interests and preferences.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages load instantly.

dashboard

A single point of contact to view the latest updates and manage your settings.

admission

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Unconvinced? Know why you should pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans currently do not include e-paper, crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print products. Our plans improve your reading experience.