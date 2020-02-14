Former Rolling Stones guitarist and bassist Bill Wyman has announced his intention to sell over 1,000 rare items at a recently announced auction.

The event, entitled “Selling Property from Bill Wyman and its Rolling Stones Archive”, is designed to raise money for charitable foundations such as “The Prince’s Trust”, “Macmillan Cancer Support” and “CCMI – Central Caribbean Marine Institute”.

The three-day auction takes place from May 29th to 31st in collaboration with Ripple Productions Limited and Julien’s Auctions. “Collecting and archiving has been one of the great joys of my life and will undoubtedly be one of my legacies,” said Wyman of the auction.

Wyman added: “It seems to be the right time to share my archive with the world. I hope people enjoy my collections as much as I do. “

“The sale will include over 1,000 lots selected from Wyman’s renowned and extensive archive,” said the auction house. “The archive not only contains an unprecedented collection of his instruments, stage-borne ensembles, awards, personal items, and artifacts that he has collected during his illustrious three-decade career as a founding member and bassist of the Rolling Stones, but also important instruments and artifacts from his ongoing solo career. “

A selection of highlights from the auction:

A 1969 Fender Mustang bass with a Competition Orange finish, designed by Leo Fender before leaving the company. It was used by Wyman in 1969 and 1970 for the concerts and recordings of The Stones and exhibited at the O2 Arena Rock Exhibition in 2010.

A 1978 custom-made Travis Bean Custom Short Scale Bass used by Wyman in 1978 and the 1980s for the band’s recordings, videos, and tours.

A 1981 black Steinberger Custom Short-Scale XL-Series bass that was released in 1988 during the A.I.M.S. Gala concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Rolling Stones 1982 tour.

A 1974 Dan Armstrong Prototype Bass that Wyman has used in several performances, such as the Rolling Stones performed on a flatbed truck in New York City in 1975.

A 1965 VOX ‘Wyman Bass’ model teardrop bass guitar that was used on the Rolling Stones tours and recordings from 1966 to 1968.

A Framus Star Bass Model 5/150 Black Rose Sunburst Finish from the early 1960s played in the band’s concerts and recording sessions from 1963 to 1965.

A 1968 Gibson Les Paul Standard Model Gold Top guitar and case that Brian Jones used in the Rock’n’Roll Circus concert show and film The Rolling Stones in December 1969 and on other recordings and more.

The complete auction can be found here.

