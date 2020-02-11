We are extremely pleased that the latest Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever track returns to our waves with the brand new single “Cars In Space”. We made it our Track of the Day.

The Melbourne outfit shared the new single on Sub Pop Records today, along with a brilliant new video co-directed by Far Out’s favorite Julia Jacklin.

There is no way to summarize this track for you without using the sometimes unwanted label “Indie-Pop”. But we mean it in the nicest way that Rolling Blackouts C.F. have some of the most infectious guitar tracks we’ve heard in a long time. “Cars In Space” is another triumph in writing music that you can move your feet to.

Rolling Blackouts C.F. Use the hazy sounds of cosmic delight to hide the obvious danger of the song. Speaking of track, the band Fran Keaney says: “In my head this song is playing in a car. It is the swirling words and thoughts before a separation. ”

The single is accompanied by a beautiful, sun-kissed video, which Nick Mckk directed together with co-director Julia Jacklin. The promo is in an old Australian drive-in and is full of charm, wit and surprises for die-hard rolling blackouts C.F. Fans.

If you are not yet a fan, listen to “Cars In Space” below and come back to us with your new perspective.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G93J8FKmrn0

