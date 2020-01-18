Rolling Acres apartment occupant caught in the vehicle with a loaded gun and mask

advertisement

Steven Richard Allen Jr.

A resident of the Rolling Acres apartment was behind bars on Wednesday evening after being stopped for illegally tinted windows.

Rob Peterson, the sheriff’s deputy in Lake County, led the traffic breakdown at Veech Road in Leesburg and soon found that the registered owner, 22-year-old Steven Richard Allen Jr., had driven with a license.

During a subsequent search of Allen’s vehicle, a loaded firearm and mask were found. Allen is a convicted felon and the gun has been reported to have been stolen from Coral Springs. Allen admitted under oath that he had owned the weapon, the sheriff said.

This gun and mask were found in the vehicle of Steven Richard Allen Jr., who lives in Lady Lake, after a deputy from a Lake County sheriff prevented him from having illegally tinted windows.

Allen, who claimed to be a waiter, was taken into custody and taken to Lake County Prison, where he was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted offender, and use of a hidden firearm. He was released early Thursday morning on a $ 19,000 bond and is due to answer the trial in court at 8:30 a.m. on February 10.

Allen was also arrested in December 2017 after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend using her phone. In this case, he was accused of worsening the domestic battery and allegedly hitting the woman in the head, throwing her to the ground, and biting her, a police report from Lady Lake said.

