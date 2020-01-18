Rohith Vemula remembered on the anniversary of the death

advertisement

More than 100 students from multiple colleges gathered in Freedom Park on Friday evening to launch a 48-hour satyagraha against violence against students at universities and against CAA.

This was one of the events organized on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD student who committed suicide in 2016, allegedly after being confronted with caste discrimination at the University of Hyderabad.

However, because the police had refused permission for the satyagraha, they locked up students to prevent more of them from gathering on the spot. They were admitted around 8.30 p.m.

Tension followed when the police asked the students to leave, but the students refused. One of the organizers claimed that the police had called on the directors of various colleges to identify students and take them back.

Students decided to withdraw their protest around 9.30 p.m. and spread. Slogans against CAA, NRC, NPR and “Amit Shah go back” shot up. Mr. Shah is scheduled to visit Karnataka on Saturday.

With student organizations that mobilized large numbers for the CAA protests in the city, a few student associations organized a meeting in memory of the Ph.D scholar in collaboration with ‘We the people of India’, a social activist group. The group has declared its death day the National Resistance Day for students.

The day started with a protest at Mysuru Bank Circle organized by the DSS. Later, a meeting began at St. Joseph’s College with students grieving the death of Vemula and denouncing various contemporary issues in the education system, the caste system, and CAA.

Various activists and faculty members spoke about the importance of student activism. One of them said, “We have not done enough to move Rohith’s dream forward. We must all work together in that direction, especially in the current circumstances. Education must be available to everyone, regardless of caste and religion.”

