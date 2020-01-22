Rogue One Writer reminds Star Wars fans of his plans for Big Admiral Ackbar

advertisement

One thing about Disney’s new Star Wars that has often been criticized is the treatment of some characters from the original trilogy. No matter if it is a grumpy, cynical Luke Skywalker or the murder of the lovable villain Han Solo.

A fan favorite character who was completely on the side is Admiral Ackbar, who unfortunately didn’t get anything close to a memorable moment, and certainly nothing to do with his infamous “It’s a trap!” Scene. Well, it could have been very different if Gary Whitta, the author of Rogue One, had found his way.

advertisement

Gary Whitta went to Twitter earlier this week to remind fans that Admiral Ackbar would be featured in the movie someday and would have led the airstrike over Scarif while the Rogue One squadron had taken care of things locally.

“Ackbar originally led the orbital attack via Scarif, but JJ had reached it first, so it was replaced by Raddus.”

The memory came in response to a question from a fan asking Whitta if there was anything he wanted to include but couldn’t.

“Was there something inspired by the Jedi return that you wanted to include in Rogue One but couldn’t?”

According to Whitta, the reason why he couldn’t give the fans the Admiral Ackbar moment they all wanted was because Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams had some form of official “dibs” on the character, which kept Whitta from taking him on, the beloved fish-faced leader in every role.

RELATED: Rogue One Writer Reveals The Big Problem When Creating Star Wars Movies

Instead, Whitta created an original figure of the same race as Ackbar, Admiral Raddus, who piloted his star cruiser during the Battle of Scarif. Vader eventually gets on board the ship and Raddus is killed if it is destroyed. As for Ackbar, he is quickly killed in a moment of the last Jedi, when he is abruptly blown up with several other resistance leaders. The voice actor Tom Kane did not particularly agree with this quick death and complete ignorance.

“I’ve been Ackbar for about six years … and I wasn’t really excited about how they blew him up from the side of the ship. I ask, ‘Who is this Holdo woman? Nobody knows her, nobody has invested in her – who is she? why is she saving the fleet? ‘If someone were to save the fleet it would be Ackbar (laughs). “

Whether the audience was really invested in Admiral Ackbar is controversial, but most would surely agree that he deserves to be treated better than he thought it was his meme-inspired popularity. This comes to us from Gary Whitta’s official Twitter.

Ackbar originally led the orbital attack via Scarif, but JJ had reached it first, so it was replaced by Raddus. https://t.co/xJN6EBVF4T

– Gary Whitta (@garywhitta), January 21, 2020

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

advertisement