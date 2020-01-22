Rogue One almost made Darth Vader storm the beach at the Battle of Scarif

advertisement

Rogue One almost featured Darth Vader, who started slaughtering his rebels on Scarif Beach. Original screenwriter Gary Whitta released the reveal on social media this week. For many Star Wars fans, Rogue One is one of the best projects Disney has launched with the franchise since 2015, although there are still some very unpopular parts of it. Whatever the case, there were a lot of changes behind the scenes before the final cut landed on the big screen.

When Gary Whitta was asked if he needed to let something crazy out of Rogue One, he returned to the legendary Darth Vader scene. As it turned out, we would originally see Vader much earlier than shown, which would have had a completely different effect. Gary Whitta had this to say to add Vader earlier.

“Ground forces of the rebels who have gathered around the Scarif imperial radio mast cannot break through to get to Jyn, who is about to submit plans. Vader says, ‘Take me to the beach.’ Carnage follows. You saw something like that in the corridor scene. “

If Darth Vader had stormed the beach in Rogue One, many Star Wars fans would have pointed out that Anakin Skywalker hates sand. Skywalker said it himself, so it would have been a deeply frustrating moment for the bad guy to set foot on a sandy beach to get rid of the rebels’ scum. Regardless, Vader would probably have done what had to be done to complete his mission, even if he had to get some sand out of his suit afterwards.

To see Darth Vader mowing at Rebels Beach would have been a good visual representation, but it would have affected the end of the film. There are still a number of Star Wars fans who disagree with A New Hope for various reasons, but the majority of fans were shocked by the big reveal at the back of Rogue One. Vader would have introduced the Scarif scene earlier and could have made the corridor scene less effective. So it seems good that she didn’t make it into the movie.

Apparently Gary Whitta had a very different ending for Rogue One than what made the final cut. Screenwriter Chris Weitz announced that the story had a happy ending before joining the project. It was about a wedding under the “assumption that Disney does not allow characters to die with such dedication”. Weitz continued: “I thought it was necessary to kill the characters because nobody ever mentions or sees them again,” he said. “But also because we sacrificed this whole subject, it was appropriate that all of our main characters should die.” In the end, it seems that the darker end was the right choice. You can check out Gary Whitta’s Twitter reveal below.

Ground forces of the rebels who have gathered around the Imperial communications tower on Scarif cannot break through to get to Jyn, who is on the way to submitting plans. Vader says, “Take me to this beach.” In the end you saw something like that in the corridor scene. https://t.co/vvQKGPSgDr

