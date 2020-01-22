Rogue A co-author confirms that he is not involved in Cassian Andor's Star Wars television series

advertisement

While Rogue One: A Star Wars story Co-author Tony Gilroy will both write and stage some episodes of the new Cassian Andor In the prequel series, his co-author Gary Whitta confirmed that he will not be involved in the project.

Whitta went on Twitter and replied to a fan who asked whether he was involved in the upcoming series or not simply by saying “no”.

In addition to Gilroy, Cassian Andor actor Diego Luna and K-2SO actor Alan Tudyk will also return for the upcoming series, which takes place before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars story in the early days of the rebellion.

Stephen Schiff (The American) will act as a showrunner for the series by Jared Bush (Moana). The Cassian Andor Series production is expected to begin in London next year for a premiere in 2021.

