Roger Waters has announced a tour of North America. The hike entitled “Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill” starts in Pittsburgh in July and is scheduled for October 3 in Dallas, Texas. Watch the Waters schedule and find a promotional video below. You can get tickets here. (Pitchfork may earn a commission on purchases made through partner links on our website.)

Waters discussed the tour in an interview with Rolling Stone’s Kory Grow last year. “(I) will not be a new show. It will be without obstacles,” he said. “It will be even more political than (the 2017-18) Us + Them (Tour) – political and humane.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

The new tour

Tour dates at https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/JDVYqekqvi — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) January 23, 2020

Roger Waters:

07-08 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07-10 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

07-14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

07-17 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

07-21 Quebec City, Quebec – Videotron Center

07-23 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Center

07-25 Albany, NY – Times Union Center

07-28 Boston, MA-TD Garden

07-30 Washington, DC – Capitol One Arena

08-01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

08-05 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08-11 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08-13 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

08-15 Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

08-18 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08-20 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

08-22 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08-25 Minneapolis, MN – finish center

08-27 Chicago, IL – United Center

08-29 Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

09-02 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

09-04 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09-10 Los Angeles, CA-STAPLES Center

09-14 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

09-16 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

09-19 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma hood

09-21 Portland, OR – Moda Center

09-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

09-25 San Francisco, California – Chase Center

09th-30th Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

10-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

