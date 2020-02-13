A federal judge dismissed Roger Stone’s claim that he deserved a new trial because of a biased Internal Revenue Service employee who was on the jury convicted of lying to help President Donald Trump.

District judge Amy Berman Jackson’s decision on the previously sealed application was released Wednesday, a day after four prosecutors quit the case in response to a rare Justice Department decision to overturn her proposed severe punishment for the longtime republican agent.

Stone had argued that the jury was biased because the person was employed by an IRS department “working hand in hand with the Department of Justice, which is responsible for criminal tax matters,” the ruling said. The longtime Trump booster also said the jury misread the case.

Jackson, who is due to sentence Stone on February 20, disagreed. She said that Stone’s defense lawyers had plenty of opportunity to challenge the jury “for good reason” before the trial, and they failed to do so.

“The court found, at its discretion, that there was no need to strike on the jury for alleged bias or failure to follow the court’s instructions,” Jackson said in her previously sealed February 5 decision.

Bruce Rogow, Stone’s lawyer, declined to comment.

Stone’s allegation of jury bias is the most recent twist in the criminal case that emerges from the investigation into interference in Russian elections. All four U.S. prosecutors who advocated Stone’s seven to nine years in prison resigned on Tuesday after the Department of Justice criticized their findings and cut the recommended sentence by more than half.

Stone, who did not propose a prison sentence, was convicted in November of lying to Congress, obstructing the judiciary and manipulating witnesses.

Trump told reporters on Wednesday that prosecutors “took to the streets fairly quickly” after the judiciary signaled that they would cut their recommended sentence.

“It was a shame for our country,” he said of the initial recommendation for sentencing. “Honestly, you should apologize to him.”

“You should go back to school and learn,” Trump later said about the prosecutors.