Roger Federer received more support than home player in the Open Classic of Australia

AP

John Millman from Australia didn’t get much love from the crowd in his epic battle against Roger Federer.

It was almost the upset of the tournament – but the home crowd was not looking for the underdog.

John Millman from Australia gained two points by beating the legendary Swiss rival Roger Federer in the third round of the Australian Open men’s singles on Friday night.

Nevertheless, the public in Melbourne Park mainly supported the man with the most Grand Slam titles in history.

GETTY IMAGES

The audience at Rod Laver Arena particularly welcomed Roger Federer.

“This is the month in which you are on the calendar that you know you have home support,” Millman said the day before the match.

“To Roger, that is probably the only time that I am not really sure if I have the support because he loves it universally and wherever I play it, he has quite a bit of support.”

And so it turned out – much to the annoyance of some Aussies.

I can’t believe I hear commentators talk about the “split” crowd in Federer VS Millman. I was there. It was 90/10 in favor of Federer. Feel for Millman here.

– Alex Theodoridis (@ AlexTheodorid1s) January 24, 2020

This Rod Laver audience must give themselves a boost. This is an Australian who is about to beat one of the greatest tennis players in history. Go after Millman. # AUSOpen20

– Joel Dry (@ JoelDry7) January 24, 2020

“I love the support,” Millman said after the loss. “Roger probably had a little more tonight.

“There was a man trying to cheat on me, calling me a few things, and then I called him back.

“I love playing in Australia. We don’t get too much to do; it puts us at a disadvantage all year round that we can’t play too much in Australia. I think that this is causing Australians to be at a disadvantage I’m trying the best of it to make when I’m back here.

AP

The Swiss Roger Federer eventually won an exciting five-setter.

“Very grateful that everyone stayed and saw the fight and, you know, some of them came after me.”

“I won’t take it personally, don’t worry,” Federer said of those in the crowd who were hoping for a Millman victory.

“It’s fun. He deserves all the support. He’s such a great hunter. You’ve given me more than you have to. If they encourage my opponent, it’s all good. It’s not personal, I know.”

