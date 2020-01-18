advertisement

Roger Federer defended himself against allegations that the top players are not worried about the lesser lights of the game.

Smoke from the forest fires that burned in Australia settled in Melbourne on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led to circumstances that many players participating in the qualification found unsafe.

Several players expressed the opinion that Federer and Rafael Nadal would not be forced to play in the same situation, with the Canadian Brayden Schnur who called the pair “a little selfish” because they were not speaking and said they only wanted their own career gifts.

Schnur later apologized for his choice of words, and Federer and Nadal, both members of the ATP Player Council, wanted to emphasize that they did talk to tournament officials to seek clarity on the issue.

Federer said, “I was at the office that day asking what the situation is. Everyone is told to be inside and do we have lawsuits? How far are we from that threshold of play, not play?

“I said,” I think we’re all confused. Is it super safe or is it completely safe to play? ‘What can I do? I went to them the first day when it was bad on Tuesday, the next day on Wednesday when it was still bad.

“I said to them:” Look, I just think communication is the key for all of us. We just have to do more because I feel that I have not received enough information. “

“Can I go on the field and say:” Everyone stops playing? “I can try. I don’t think that much will do. I don’t think I can do more than what I did. I’m on the council. I’ve been on tour for so long. I came through the lower ranks, the juniors .

“In the end we all take care of each other. We cross paths in the dressing room. We are all cool.

“I always understand some frustration because this tour, this calendar, this schedule, whatever it may be, is never perfect. Some boys always complain.

“But this is also something new with the smoke. Everyone has to figure it out. “

It was clear that the allegation ranked Federer, who ended his answer with the barbed remark: “And by the way, I play Steve Johnson for those who care about him. I don’t know, that’s why I thought I was in Australia, but that’s OK. “

The fight over air quality could possibly have been prevented if tournament officials had explained their policies more quickly.

Nadal said he was satisfied with the explanation he received when he looked for answers on Tuesday.

“When I heard that the players were having problems, asking questions, I can only go to the tournament director’s office, ask what’s going on, because I also practiced those days,” said world number one.

“I really received for me – that doesn’t mean that it should be the same for everyone – but for me I received an answer that convinced me.

“I’m here to play. Hopefully the situation will not return to the negative numbers. My opinion is the tournament, all they can do is have the right people here, the right people who can analyze everything that is going on. “

After consultation with environmental and medical experts, the tournament has set a fine dust threshold of 200 per cubic meter of air, after which the game on outdoor courts will be suspended.

Current indications are that they will not be exceeded during the opening days of the tournament, although things can change quickly.

Sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, a semi-finalist here last year, encountered problems after practicing indoors.Stefanos Tsitsipas, pictured, defeated Roger Federer in Melbourne last year (Andy Wong / AP)

He said, “I feel fine now, but I was a little worried. I coughed a lot, struggling for a few hours.”

Tsitsipas defeated Federer last year and should be one of the best hopes for a first grand slam champion outside the big three in more than three years.

Federer has not played a league game since another loss against Tsitsipas at the ATP Finals in November, where he had given priority to exhibitions, and played his chances for a 21st slam title.

He said: “I really have to make sure that I get out of the gates quickly. The practice went well. I had plenty of time to keep pace and do all the things I had to do to get ready. I hope it’s enough. My expectations are quite low. “

