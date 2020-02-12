If Roger Cook’s latest single, “Marijuana Moon”, sounds like she’s buzzing and howling in a starry night sky, it’s because it was.

“We had a moon, a river, candlelight, enough drink offerings and something else to lift our spirits, a pencil, some paper and a small tape recorder,” says the English singer-songwriter to the American songwriter about the conception of the song. “(So)” Marijuana Moon “was born and born. Songwriting can be so funny sometimes.”

In “Marihuana Moon” – today the premiere of the American songwriter – the 79-year-old chef offers a wonderful ode to marijuana and the moon. It’s a delicate, meandering number, with Cook’s sad singing interrupted by giggles, whispers, and coughs. The song sounds as if it had been recorded in this scene with the river and candlelight, the libation and the tape recorder.

“Marijuana Moon” begins with weak guitar voices that seem to flicker before Cook’s first verse: “Marijuana Moon / high up in the sky / we are alone together / you and me.” Every line blows like smoke out of Cook, without hurry: “Marijuana moon / big old lemon cake / I have a hint and a cold / hums like a fly.”

Even the darker moments of the song are characterized by a feeling of peace: “Sensimila left me / left me sad and blue / I only lay around all night / nothing else to do.” And something particularly delicate in his direct speeches the moon: “If I had my will / I would be with you / would hang with the stars / marijuana moon.”

The most moving part of the route, however, is a short, whistled verse that arrives at 1:40 and returns at 3:10 at the end. The whistling perfectly captures the song’s free, wistful ethos – it contains longing, sadness and contentment all at once.

Cook is best known for his work with Roger Greenaway. The duo gritted their teeth in the pop scene in his hometown Bristol from the 1960s and finally wrote their own compositions (first as David and Jonathan, then as The Congregation) and numerous other artists such as Blue Mink, The Drifters and George Strait for a few call. Cook also starred in The Hollies’ 1972 hit “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress”, The Fortune’s “You’ve got your troubles” in 1965 and “Would Like to Teaching the” by The Hillside Singers from 1971 involved World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony) ”, which became popular in a Coca-Cola commercial.

Cook’s own records include 1970s Study, 1972s Meanwhile Back at the World,

Minstrel in Flight (1973), Alright (1976) and Mother Tongue (1980). He moved to Nashville in the mid-1970s and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame in 1997 – the only British musician to receive this award. In 2009 he was also inducted into the American Songwriters Hall of Fame. He currently lives in Franklin, TN.

With “Marijuana Moon” Cook delivers a timeless sound that builds on the rock, country and pop songwriting traditions that he has helped to shape over the past half century.

Towards the end of the song, he replaces “Marilana Moon” with “Marijuana Moon”, but this substitution doesn’t sound like the gurgling of a drunk person – it sounds like the freedom that a famous songwriter offers to play around, not quite ready for the spliff to overtake or take off the guitar. What a hit.

