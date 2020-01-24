Roger and Brian Eno announce the first album together

advertisement

Brothers Roger and Brian Eno have announced Mixing Colors, their first album together.

The record, which will be released on March 20 through Deutsche Grammophon, is usually ambient and examines the “immersive nature of sound, its colors, textures and history”. It consists of a total of 18 songs.

Regarding the project, Roger said: “We weren’t targeting an end result – it was like a back-and-forth conversation that we had over a 15-year period.” “I wake up, go straight upstairs, put on my gear and improvise, then send things to Brian that I thought might interest him to be always interesting. It is something none of us could have come to alone. “

After Brian Eno released his first single “Celeste”, he said: “In classical instruments the clarinet represents a small island of sound, the viola another and the grand piano another. Each instrument is a finite set of sound possibilities, an island in the boundless ocean of all kinds of sounds that you can make.

“What happened to electronics is that all the spaces between these islands are explored and new sounds emerge that have never existed before. It was a great pleasure for me to explore this ocean with Roger’s unique compositions. “

Stream the first track below.

