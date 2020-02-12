FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Ron Roenicke went to his usual locker at the Red Sox clubhouse in the team’s spring training complex on Wednesday morning and found that his clothes were all gone.

They had been taken to the manager’s office.

On his first day since being promoted to interim manager, Roenicke said he needed a little to get used to being the boss. As he walked through the fields during training, he had to remember that he couldn’t just help him hit Grounder or wherever an extra hand was needed. He had to be with the pitchers and monitor their bullpen sessions.

“I forgot that part,” he said. “I’m doing my thing and then I think,” Oh, I probably shouldn’t be here. “

Roenicke was commissioned on Tuesday to replace the popular Alex Cora, who was pushed out the door after being identified as a ringleader in Houston when he was in Houston. Major League Baseball is still investigating whether Cora has implemented a similar program in Boston, and Roenicke is considered provisional until he is resolved in the investigation.

Although the former manager of Milwaukee Brewers has experience in this job and two years as Coras bank coach, he admitted that he was not up to date. When asked about a player who wasn’t in the team’s main league, he apologized for not having a report.

“Remember, I only got the job yesterday,” he said. “I’m not on board with everything that has happened so far. But I quickly have a good idea of ​​everything.”

The biggest setback was the news that Chris Sale, who had overcome the flu, had mild pneumonia. Roenicke, who had just overcome a flu fight himself, said this didn’t stop the 30-year-old left-hander from throwing 60 pitches on Tuesday, with plans for another 60 on Wednesday.

“He feels really good,” said Roenicke.

With Mookie Betts and David Price being traded to Los Angeles, Sale may be the most important player in Red Sox’s success this season. The seven-time All-Star, who ended up in the top 10 of the Cy Young poll every full season until 2019, has an elbow injury for which surgery by Tommy John was discussed – but avoided.

That limited him to the worst career of a 6-11 record, 4.40 ERA and 25 starts with 147 1/3 innings.

“It is worrying because he worked so hard to get to that point,” said Roenicke. “We’ll take it easy when he comes back.”

Roenicke also said on Wednesday:

– Since accepting the top job, he has had no contact with second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who has had a setback in his rehabilitation after knee injuries. The 2008 AL MVP has only played nine games in the last two seasons while trying to come back from the May 2017 injury.

“I’ll find out what he thinks,” said Roenicke.

– Closer job is to lose Brandon Workman. 31-year-old Righty was the most reliable arm in the bullpen after Craig Kimbrel was allowed to leave as a free agent after the 2018 World Cup.

Workman was 10-1 with an ERA of 1.88 and 16 of the team’s 33 saves.

“I think what he did last year, he deserved a shot to be closer,” said Roenicke.

